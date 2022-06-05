Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Kalvin Phillips came on from the bench during England’s shock defeat to Hungary in the Nations League last night.

A penalty by Dominik Szoboszlai was the difference between the two teams in Budapest and the cause of the Three Lions’ first loss in regular time since 2020.

After England’s first defeat to Hungary in 60 years, Phillips will be eager to be restored to the starting line-up for their upcoming match against Germany.

The midfielder featured in England’s last meeting with Germany in the Euro 2020 tournament, in which they came out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Ham target ex-Tottenham ace West Ham are reportedly interested in a move for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old is also a target for former club Tottenham. (Claret and Hugh)

2. Arsenal to offer Man City star hefty pay rise Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus £190,000 a week to join them this summer. The 25-year-old is thought to earn around £110,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium. (The Sun)

3. Nottingham Forest weighing up move for England international Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. However, the Clarets want a whopping £40 million for the 30-year-old. (Football League World)

4. Sunderland eye released Wolves veteran Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing John Ruddy after he was released by Wolves. The goalkeeper departs Molineux Stadium after five years with the club. (Sunday Mirror)