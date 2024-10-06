Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Largie Ramazani has delivered a message on the back of Friday night’s draw at Sunderland.

New Leeds United star Largie Ramazani has given his verdict on Friday night’s draw at Sunderland with a message and clear Whites aim.

Summer signing Ramazani made his fourth start for Leeds in Friday’s clash at the Stadium of Light in which Daniel Farke’s side were on the cusp of victory as they held a 2-1 lead deep into second half stoppage time.

A huge goalkeeping blunder from Illan Meslier then led to Sunderland snatching a 2-2 draw, a result which Ramazani admitted left his side disappointed but with a feeling of pride and clear aim to respond in style after the international break.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ramazani wrote: “Disappointing to not take all three points, nevertheless we keep our heads high and aim to bounce back.”