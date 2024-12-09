Leeds return to action with Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough.

Leeds United have been dealt a “heartbreaking” new serious injury blow with a star facing four to six weeks out.

Boss Daniel Farke welcomed back club captain Ethan Ampadu from a 10-week lay off with a knee injury for Saturday’s hosting of Derby County for which the skipper was an unused substitute in a 2-0 victory.

Leeds, though, suffered a new injury blow against the Rams as left back Junior Firpo was forced off midway through the first half.

With 19 minutes on the clock, it became clear that the defender was struggling as he held the back of his right leg before later pointing to the Whites bench.

The left back went to ground shortly afterwards but the 28-year-old was unable to continue and substituted for Max Wober who bagged the second goal in a 2-0 win for Farke’s side.

Farke revealed afterwards that Firpo had suffered a hamstring injury which would be assessed but that the left back would probably be out of Tuesday night’s swift return to action at home to Middlesbrough.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Farke revealed bad news of a serious injury to Firpo who was looking at four to six weeks out.

"Sadly, bad news with Junior Firpo,” said Farke, who described the blow as “heartbreaking”. "It's a serious muscle injury and his hamstring. The doctors expect him to be out for four to six weeks.

"It means he will definitely be out over the Festive period so in the next upcoming, whatever, seven league games, he won't be in contention so for that, definitely bad news with him.

Farke also revealed that Jayden Bogle was a doubt for Tuesday night’s Boro contest with a hamstring issue but that Sam Byram had returned to training - also following a hamstring injury. Ilia Gruev remains out as he recovers from knee surgery.

"Most of the players came through the game without major injuries,” said Farke. “There are some question marks around Jayden Bogle because he felt also some muscle pain.

“He was not in the sessions in the last day so at the moment it's perhaps a bit more likely he will miss the game than that he is available, but we still have a bit of hope and will make a late decision with him because he was and is in a really good shape and obviously we would like to have him with us.

"But it will definitely be late call with Jayden Bogle. We have scanned him so there is no structural damage so it's not a major thing and it is perhaps more to do with the load and with a quick turnaround it's a big question mark if he's available. It feels a little bit on the stretch anyhow and we will make a late decision with him.

"Apart from this, no, no new news. All the players who were available for the last game are also in contention for tomorrow.

"Thank God Sam Byram is back in training, was yesterday back in team training so also then obviously available for this game - if he comes through the session also today, and we have a little session also tomorrow morning - but I expect him to be available.”