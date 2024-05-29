Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Douglas left Leeds United for a second spell at Lech Poznan in 2021.

Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has posted an emotional goodbye message after confirmation of his exit from Polish side Lech Poznan.

Douglas joined Lech Poznan for the second time in his career after leaving Leeds in 2021. The one-cap Scotland international spent three years at Elland Road - one of which he was out on loan at Blackburn Rovers - having joined in a £3million deal from Wolves as the first permanent signing under Marcelo Bielsa. He eventually left as a free agent with no sight of a return to first-team action while United were in the Premier League.

But despite enjoying promotion with Leeds and playing plenty of football for both Wolves and Blackburn, it was with Lech Poznan that the left-back had the greatest affinity and after returning for a three-year spell, it was confirmed that he will leave this summer when his contract expires. The 34-year-old had previously been in Poland between 2013 and 2016 and after six years combined, bid an emotional farewell this week.

In a post on Instagram, Douglas wrote: “Honestly, I couldn’t find the words in the past few days to say goodbye, my heart was hurting how it all ended and I needed some time to digest it all ….

“So here I am finally writing what I felt, the past 3 years have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride in my two spells at Lech Poznan. I’ve seen the highest of highs and the lowest of the lows but this is what makes football so special. To leave the club having won 2 championships and a super cup I feel so much pride knowing I will always be in the club’s history but what’s more important is the people me and my beautiful family met along the way on this magical journey.

“There is so many people I want to thank but really there is too many to single out, so please know I appreciate every single person I came into contact with at Lech, I hope I left a good impression because no matter the situation I always tried to remain kind and positive.

“This season didn’t end how we all wanted and it’s a tough pill to swallow but it’s all part of the journey. Just know I gave my all every time I pulled on that Lech jersey, me and my family have made some amazing memories with you guys that we will cherish forever and we have met team mates and their partners that we are proud to now call friends.

“I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Lech Poznan you have given me so much over the years but it’s finally time to say goodbye and good luck for next and every other season after that. I hope the club gets back to where it belongs. Much love Basher.”