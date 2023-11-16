Wilfried Gnonto may have a decision to make in Janaury, but Leeds United could make that decision a difficult one.

Wilfried Gnonto's potential January transfer decision will not be as straightforward as some might think, according to one insider. The Whites managed to keep hold of the Italy international over the summer, but it wasn't without a struggle.

Gnonto fell out with the club after demanding a transfer and refusing to play when he didn't get one, with Premier League club Everton pushing for a deal. The forward was keen to stay in the top flight to aid his chances of making the Italy squad next summer, but his move never came, with Leeds standing firm.

Fortunately for both parties, bridges were not bruned, and they managed to come back together to work things out, with Gnonto apologising to head coach Daniel Farke and the club, going on to rejoin the squad.

Though, that may not be the end of the saga, with questions over a possible move in January. Everton could come back in for Gnonto, while there may be interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, or perhaps in his home country, Italy.

There may be a decision for Leeds to make if a big fee is offered, given they signed the youngster on the cheap, though if they are on track for promotion, they may be better off biding their time ahead of a possible Premier League return.

The same may be true for Gnonto, and that's something transfer insider Ben Jacobs has highlighted, telling GiveMeSport: "Leaving mid-season to a Premier League club, even though Everton, whom he was most strongly linked with, have made a very positive start to the season, you don’t know where you will be at the end of the campaign.

