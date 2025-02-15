Harry Gray takes next Leeds United step forward with huge fresh impact in Whites youngsters boost
Young Whites forward Harry Gray has made a big fresh impact, bagging a match-winning brace on his next steps forward for Leeds United’s under-21s.
Scott Gardner’s young Whites were in action in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off as they faced Derby County’s under-21s in Premier League 2 at the Proctor Cars Stadium in Matlock.
Gray, younger brother of ex-Whites star Archie, took in his next steps upon his recent return to action having recovered from a back injury.
Leeds fell 1-0 behind in the 32nd minute as Alex Stepien-Iwumene netted from a set piece and the young Rams took their 1-0 lead into the break.
Gray, though, drew the Whites level in the 65th minute and the teenager then doubled his tally with seven minutes left to seal a brilliant 2-1 victory for Gardner’s young side.
Leeds United under-21s v Derby County under-21s: Mahady, Moore, Monteiro, Lopata-White, Douglas, Nfonkeu, Ferguson, Cresswell, Gray, McFadden, Chadwick. Subs: Ombang, Pickles, Morris, Firth, McDonald.
