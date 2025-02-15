Harry Gray takes next Leeds United step forward with huge fresh impact in Whites youngsters boost

Leeds United’s youngsters were in action on Saturday afternoon.

Young Whites forward Harry Gray has made a big fresh impact, bagging a match-winning brace on his next steps forward for Leeds United’s under-21s.

Scott Gardner’s young Whites were in action in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off as they faced Derby County’s under-21s in Premier League 2 at the Proctor Cars Stadium in Matlock.

Gray, younger brother of ex-Whites star Archie, took in his next steps upon his recent return to action having recovered from a back injury.

Leeds fell 1-0 behind in the 32nd minute as Alex Stepien-Iwumene netted from a set piece and the young Rams took their 1-0 lead into the break.

Gray, though, drew the Whites level in the 65th minute and the teenager then doubled his tally with seven minutes left to seal a brilliant 2-1 victory for Gardner’s young side.

Leeds United under-21s v Derby County under-21s: Mahady, Moore, Monteiro, Lopata-White, Douglas, Nfonkeu, Ferguson, Cresswell, Gray, McFadden, Chadwick. Subs: Ombang, Pickles, Morris, Firth, McDonald.

