All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as preparations ramp up for Southampton.

Leeds United are now preparing for an away clash with Southampton after a solid start to the season.

The Whites made easy work of Watford last time out to move into the top six, and they will now head South as they look to continue climbing the table. Leeds will be expected to compete for promotion this season, and Daniel Farke’s men look like they may well be contenders after shaking off some early rust and getting a settled squad together late in the window.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Meslier verdict

Gus Poyet has issued his verdict on the future of Illan Meslier, with the goalkeeper having been linked with a move away during the summer.

Poyet has said: “I think that Leeds made a very strong decision in giving Illan Meslier the opportunity to be the number one at Leeds and it is always difficult for goalkeepers to move,” Poyet explained to Football League World.

“I would like the decision on his future to be made by himself because sometimes you get caught in the middle of a financial situation but the goalkeeper is a unique position.

“You see many goalkeepers that are good enough to play but don’t get the opportunity because they are number two and sometimes you move thinking you are going to be the number one then things don’t work out. I can’t see him moving, I think he will stay at Leeds.”

Despite Meslier being linked with a move away and the signing of Karl Darlow, the former has remained the Whites’ number one early this season.

Forwards praise

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has been speaking about Leeds’ attack following a number of bright performances.

“Yes I think so, in those forward areas we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality, quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe<” said Goodman on Sky Sports News. “I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix (Willy) Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant.

“Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut. Very, very difficult for Daniel Farke, and he kept his counsel, I was really impressed with the way he handled himself, and he backed himself knowing that it was only a matter of time before everything started to click into gear.