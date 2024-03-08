Leeds chalked up yet another win-to-nil in 2024 with their two-goal triumph over the Owls to kick off this weekend's round of Championship fixtures. The pressure has been put firmly back on Ipswich Town and Leicester City as Leeds move onto 79 points from 37 matches, still chasing down automatic promotion and an immediate return to the top flight.
Here are the ratings from tonight's league win, making it 11 in the last 12.
1. Illan Meslier - 8/10
A couple of important stops, especially the one early on at 0-0. His long kick started the move for the second goal.
2. Archie Gray - 8/10
Some really mature defending, plenty of intelligent runs forward to support Gnonto. Tidy on the ball and strong in the tackle.
3. Joe Rodon - 8/10
Wasn't as composed as he has been on a couple of occasions but did lots of important defensive work and stuck his head where it hurt more than once.
4. Ethan Ampadu - 9/10
There when Leeds needed him in several urgent situations. Carried the ball well, passed it long well again. Only downside was the risk of a second yellow, didn't walk the tightrope that sensibly.
5. Junior Firpo - 6/10
Yes, the cross he produced for the opener was a bit of magic, but his performance up to that point was desperately poor. Some scary defensive moments in the second half but some nice attacking play.
6. Glen Kamara - 7/10
Some nice link-up play in the Wednesday half of the pitch, second half especially. Couldn't give Leeds control in the first half. Pitch didn't help his game.