Whites boss Daniel Farke made six changes to his side and rested star man Crysencio Summerville but still named a strong team. Plymouth were twice saved by the woodwork in the 13th minute as Georginio Rutter played in Jaidon Anthony whose shot came back off the post and Willy Gnonto's attempt on the follow-up was deflected onto the crossbar.
Anthony then fired Leeds ahead with a terrific goal just after the half-hour mark but Plymouth equalised as Adam Randell finished off a counter in the 73rd minute.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a stalemate which will mean another long trip to Plymouth for a fourth round replay.
1. Illan Meslier
5 - Poor distribution throughout the afternoon and a couple of shaky moments. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Jamie Shackleton
6 - Plenty of hustle and bustle, some nice link up play in the first half but got caught out of position a few times and quality wasn't always there. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Liam Cooper
7 - Dominant in the air, steady for the vast majority, big block right at the end. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Joe Rodon
8 - Bossed things in the first half, completely dominant. Got on the ball lots. Given more to do in the second half but was equal to it. Photo: Matt McNulty
5. Sam Byram
7 - A goal-line clearance, some big tackles and energy that waned as the game went on. A little rust perhaps, not at his absolute best. Photo: Matt McNulty
6. Ethan Ampadu
7 - Helped give Leeds a great measure of control in the first half. Wasn't always spot on in the second half with his forward play. Photo: Matt McNulty