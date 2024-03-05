Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings in narrow Stoke City win as one 9 and one 5 for Whites men

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players' performances after their 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth
Published 5th Mar 2024, 22:10 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 22:24 GMT

Leeds were leggy at Elland Road but still managed to get the job done as promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town also won on Tuesday night. Another clean sheet and three points means it is 31 points from the last 33 available and nine shut-outs since the turn of the year as Leeds' impressive late-season form continues.

Here are the ratings after Dan James' first-half strike made all the difference.

Made some really important saves, at big times. Slow to give the ball at times and aimless with a few kicks.

1. Illan Meslier - 8/10

Made some really important saves, at big times. Slow to give the ball at times and aimless with a few kicks.

Attacked well in the first half, provided some promising deliveries. Had to dig in during the second half, lots more defending. Started to fade and got caught out of position in stoppage time.

2. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Attacked well in the first half, provided some promising deliveries. Had to dig in during the second half, lots more defending. Started to fade and got caught out of position in stoppage time.

Solid, reliable, physical, there when he was needed again and again. The pass down the right flank is an aesthetically pleasing aspect of his game.

3. Joe Rodon - 9/10

Solid, reliable, physical, there when he was needed again and again. The pass down the right flank is an aesthetically pleasing aspect of his game.

Some nice passing, one eye-catching dribble upfield before Pearson was sent off. Lots of good defending. Bypassed too easily once for a Stoke chance.

4. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10

Some nice passing, one eye-catching dribble upfield before Pearson was sent off. Lots of good defending. Bypassed too easily once for a Stoke chance.

Really good in the air all night. Linked well with Summerville early on. Defended stoutly but was skinned once, dangerously, in the second half.

5. Sam Byram - 7/10

Really good in the air all night. Linked well with Summerville early on. Defended stoutly but was skinned once, dangerously, in the second half.

Lots of nice little passes to keep control in the first half but couldn't do the same in the second half, lacked composure. Charged about to defend.

6. Ilia Gruev - 6/10

Lots of nice little passes to keep control in the first half but couldn't do the same in the second half, lacked composure. Charged about to defend.

