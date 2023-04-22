Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery in Fulham defeat as midfielder gets 2/10
Leeds United were beaten for a third game in-a-row on Saturday lunchtime as the Whites were downed 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liam Cooper and Max Wober returned to the starting XI but could not prevent the team going two-nil down during the second half.
A late Joao Palhinha own goal looked to have offered the visitors a lifeline in west London, but Leeds were unable to force an equaliser and find themselves in a perilous position with 29 points from 32 games.
Here are Graham Smyth’s player ratings from today’s 2-1 defeat.