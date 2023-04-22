News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery in Fulham defeat as midfielder gets 2/10

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his thoughts on the performances of Leeds United’s players against Fulham this afternoon

By Graham Smyth
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

Leeds United were beaten for a third game in-a-row on Saturday lunchtime as the Whites were downed 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liam Cooper and Max Wober returned to the starting XI but could not prevent the team going two-nil down during the second half.

A late Joao Palhinha own goal looked to have offered the visitors a lifeline in west London, but Leeds were unable to force an equaliser and find themselves in a perilous position with 29 points from 32 games.

Here are Graham Smyth’s player ratings from today’s 2-1 defeat.

Flapped at a cross for the first and palmed it straight to the goalscorer, got the cross for the second all wrong. Made a couple of big stops but errors were so costly (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier - 3

Flapped at a cross for the first and palmed it straight to the goalscorer, got the cross for the second all wrong. Made a couple of big stops but errors were so costly

Willian had him on toast too often. Couldn't get near the winger on occasions. Passing was an issue (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Rasmus Kristensen - 3

Willian had him on toast too often. Couldn't get near the winger on occasions. Passing was an issue

Aggressive, played on the front foot. Got forward to cross the ball for the goal. Passed it well. Made blocks. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

3. Liam Cooper - 7

Aggressive, played on the front foot. Got forward to cross the ball for the goal. Passed it well. Made blocks.

Fairly solid. Didn't try much on the ball, went long to no real effect at times. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Robin Koch - 6

Fairly solid. Didn't try much on the ball, went long to no real effect at times.

