'He could be the one' - Graham Smyth predicts Leeds United's 'signing of the season'

Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth has delivered his verdict on one of the Whites summer transfer window signings.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s summer transfer window business has become the subject of intense discussion in the aftermath of deadline day last week.

Fuelled by a desire to build on the momentum gained by their dramatic Championship title win, the Whites hierarchy paid out around £100 million to add ten new faces to Daniel Farke’s squad in preparation for the Premier League. However, there was some disappointment when Leeds failed to add at least one further attacking option to their ranks despite making a late move for Fulham winger Harry Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move looked to be on the cards agreed for the Wales international and the Whites submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to allow for two extra hours to finalise the switch to Elland Road after the 7pm deadline. There has also been a feeling another striker would have given Farke extra firepower to boost his hopes of ensuring the club remain in the Premier League for another season.

However, for the large part, the transfer window was a positive one with the likes of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, Sweden international Gabriel Gudmundsson and AC Milan winger Noah Okafor were all persuaded to move to Elland Road. One summer signing made a big impression in the Whites’ final game before the first international break of the season as Farke’s men battled to a goalless draw with Newcastle United - and he could well become the ‘signing of the season’ according to the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth.

Who does Graham Smyth believe could become Leeds United’s signing of the season?

Graham Smyth talking on the latest Inside Elland Road podcast. | Yorkshire Evening Post

There was some surprise on the latest addition of the Inside Elland Road podcast when it was revealed only Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has created more chances in the Premier League than Whites star Anton Stach. However, it was one of the German’s midfielder counterparts that YEP chief football writer Smyth believes could go on to become the club’s signing of the season.

He said: “Longstaff was the shining example, I think, against Newcastle. Just going off that one game is foolish. If Longstaff plays like that more often than not, I think he'll be signing in the season. Just think with his Premier League experience as well. I think that could be really, really valuable in finding ways to win games or in rustling the opposition to the point that it really starts to upset them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Longstaff could be the one. He could be the surprise one, that maybe people slept on him a little bit when he was signed. And I just wonder if he might be the Rothwell of the group, the one that kind of surpasses all expectations. But we'll see. Very, very, very, very small sample size to be going off. And it's all very speculative at this stage.”