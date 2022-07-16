Goalkeeper's magic moment as Jesse Marsch joins in with Leeds United fans and players

For the second time during their tour Down Under, Marsch's Whites put on a session in front of their adoring public prior to a Queensland Champions Cup game.

On Sunday Leeds face Aston Villa at Suncorp Stadium in the second game of their tour, having beaten Brisbane Roar 2-1 earlier in the week.

Leo Hjelde returned to training after limping out of the open session on the Gold Coast and Liam Cooper trained alone with a physio before icing his Achilles in the latter stages of the team's time in the Brisbane venue.

The event began with an address by Marsch to the supporters, thanking them for their passion and backing and joining in with a round of 'we all love Leeds.'

Marsch explained the plan for the session and then promptly joined in with the players, taking part in a rondo and chasing to get the ball back from his charges.

He participated in another activity, sliding passes left to Leif Davis who whipped in crosses in the direction of trios of forwards, in an attacking drill. On the other side of the pitch it was Rasmus Kristensen sending the ball into the middle, before Cody Drameh took over from the Dane. The three forwards attempted to beat one of Leeds' three goalkeepers, who rotated between the posts.

Leeds United fans were welcomed into training at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday. Pic: Bradley Kanaris.

Although there were some nice finishes, headed and otherwise, the highlight of the drill was a fantastic double save from Kristoffer Klaesson who stopped a goal-bound Rodrigo volley and somehow got in the way of the Spaniard's next effort from the rebound.

The fans were kept entertained by Bamford and Gelhardt who worked their way around to sign autographs and pose for selfies, while even one of the kitmen got involved, initially disappointing a young fan by asking for a stray ball to be returned, before disappearing down the tunnel and emerging with a free scarf for the youngster.

At the end of the session the players once again approached their adoring public to dish out some free merchandise and spend some time together before heading for the bus and the hotel.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson makes a save during the Whites' 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar. Pic: Albert Perez.