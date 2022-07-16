Jesse Marsch makes seven changes in predicted Leeds United line-up to face Aston Villa

Leeds United's Queensland Champions Cup challenge continues with a match against Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 1:17 pm

Plenty of players will be looking to prove themselves as the Whites hope to continue the strong start to their Australia tour made by a 2-1 win over A-League club Brisbane Roar.

Fans travelling to the Suncorp Stadium to take in the Villa clash can expect to see lots of old faces and a few newer ones, as Jesse Marsch works on integrating his six summer signings into the squad.

At an open training session on Saturday, the American called on supporters in the stands to get behind United as they go toe-to-toe with some of this season's direct opponents.

Here's how we think Leeds could line-up against the Birmingham side....

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Jesse Marsch told us in midweek that his number one would be involved and Meslier played a full part in training on Saturday.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

Expect the Dane to get at least 45 minutes, probably from the start, with Cody Drameh also set to feature.

Photo: Bradley Kanaris

3. LB - Leif Davis

Came off the bench at the break in midweek but could be in line for a start. Was delivering the ball from the left during a training exercise on Saturday.

Photo: Albert Perez

4. CB - Diego Llorente

Only got 30 minutes against the Roar so is due for more against Villa. Marsch is trying to give everyone a similar amount of action.

Photo: Craig Mercer

