Jesse Marsch makes seven changes in predicted Leeds United line-up to face Aston Villa

Plenty of players will be looking to prove themselves as the Whites hope to continue the strong start to their Australia tour made by a 2-1 win over A-League club Brisbane Roar.
Fans travelling to the Suncorp Stadium to take in the Villa clash can expect to see lots of old faces and a few newer ones, as Jesse Marsch works on integrating his six summer signings into the squad.
At an open training session on Saturday, the American called on supporters in the stands to get behind United as they go toe-to-toe with some of this season's direct opponents.
Here's how we think Leeds could line-up against the Birmingham side....