Leeds United looked like they were heading out of the FA Cup last weekend before Sonny Perkins scored a last-gasp leveller away at Cardiff City. The Whites take on the Championship side again next Wednesday at Elland Road after their trip to Aston Villa this Friday.

If Jesse Marsch’s side beat the Bluebirds they would have a great opportunity to progress even further with lower league sides Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley awaiting the winner in the fourth round. Staying in the Premier League is crucial for the Yorkshire club this term, but are supporters dreaming of some cup glory as well?

Leeds won the FA Cup back in 1972 and were runners up the year after too. Here is a look at what fans have been saying about whether they should play some of their fringe players again or go full strenght against Cardiff next week....

@SeanLeeds1989 - “Won’t get a better shot at getting to the semi’s in Wembley if we win the next 2”

@jonnydelafrance - “Yeah, come on, let’s get a good cup run going for once. We aren’t going to get any other silverware anytime soon. Would be a great feel good factor for the club to do well”

@McClumsy84 - “Full strength team. We can always make changes if we manage to establish a comfortable lead. I wouldn’t like to be in Jesse Marsch’s shoes if he selects a weak line-up, Cardiff choose their best XI & we end up losing the game”

@JohnWest682 - “Should play a decent team to hopefully beat Cardiff and progress, need a win to boost confidence in the team/ fans”

@Phil_Taylor_4 - “Full strength, go for it. Then full strength against BW/AS - let’s not get humiliated again!”

@LukeLukesenior - “I’d argue full strength defence and rotate in midfield. We’ve an embarrassment of riches on the wings”

@jasonngrant - “Best team possible. Momentum is a powerful force. Respect the FA Cup”

@Yeeedo - “What does the trophy look like for finishing 15th in the PL? Do we go to Wembley? Open top bus perhaps? Crowds on Headrow? The fact that this is even a question demonstrates how football has sold its soul for the TV doped PL Let’s go for both”

@shaun_mitchell8 - “We’re the most embarrassing FA cup team in history and nearly added to it last weekend. What a chance we have to go a good distance given the draw we have, not to mention how many prem sides are out/going to be out next round”