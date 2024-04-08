Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City returned to the top of the Championship over the weekend and celebrity fan Gary Lineker was quick to share his delight on social media.

Leicester were the big winners on Saturday as the Championship promotion race took another huge twist, climbing into first after a late Stephy Mavididi effort saw them beat Birmingham City 2-1. They were only able to go top because Ipswich and Leeds United dropped points, with the pair beaten by play-off chasing Norwich City and Coventry respectively.

A second straight win for Enzo Maresca's side looks to have arrested their slump in the nick of time and defeat for both of their main promotion rivals saw the pendulum swing their way. And after admitting the nerves were getting to him recently, Lineker was relieved to see a weekend go the way of his Foxes side.

After both Leeds and Leicester’s results were confirmed on Saturday afternoon, Lineker posted on X: “Lovely day for us [fox emoji]”.

Leicester look to have rediscovered their form at the perfect time and victory over Birmingham saw them go a point clear at the top, having played a game less than both Leeds and Ipswich. That game in hand will come later this month at home to Southampton, who were also in the promotion race but have dropped off in recent weeks.

Leeds are now a further point behind Ipswich in second, following Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Coventry. Defeat for the Tractor Boys at Norwich handed Daniel Farke’s side the chance to go top but goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright handed the hosts a two-goal lead, with Joel Piroe’s late effort a mere consolation.

A tight turnaround will give Leeds the chance to turn things around quickly, with Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday before Blackburn Rovers come to town on Saturday. The Whites now face three bottom-half teams in their next four before the final-day meeting with Southampton.