Leeds United had ten first team players missing for the club’s final mid-season friendly against AS Monaco but Whites boss Jesse Marsch is optimistic of receiving several boosts before the visit of Manchester City.
Here, we run through United’s current injuries list in full and who is expected to be back and when. Leeds concluded their mid-season break friendlies with Wednesday night’s 4-2 defat at home to Monaco on the back of a 2-1 win at home to Real Sociedad and 2-1 triumph against Elche in Spain. Leeds also beat Preston North End in a friendly played behind closed doors.
After six and a half weeks off, the Whites will finally return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with the visit of Pep Guardiola’s defending champions and odds-on title favourites City in an 8pm kick-off at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier (glandular fever)
Starting at the back, clear first choice and virtual ever-present keeper Illan Meslier has been suffering with glandular fever. But Marsch said at Thursday's pre-City press conference that he was optimistic that the Frenchman would return to training this week. Marsch said: "He has sort of a test tomorrow morning when they kind of do some internal checking and then if he's cleared, which they typically think, it’ll be four weeks by that point, that we think he'll be back in training. He's been active. With glandular fever, it's two things, it's modifying so they don't get chronic fatigue and then it's also making sure that they have no contact so that the when they have swelling of internal organs that you're not risking any damage. He's felt really good and I expect him to be in full training."
Photo: ISABEL INFANTES
2. Liam Cooper (calf)
United's captain was present at Tuesday evening's Elland Road open training session but did not train and was then not involved against Monaco the following night. Marsch revealed on Thursday that the skipper had been sidelined with a minor calf injury but should be training this week.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Stuart Dallas (fractured femur)
Dallas remains on the comeback trail from the femoral fracture suffered against City back in April. Marsch revealed on Thursday that the Northern Ireland international had underwent another surgery on Wednesday. Marsch said: "Stuart actually had another surgery yesterday to kind of clean some things up. They felt good that that surgery was success." Dallas was listed by Marsch as one of just two players who would not be training and thus definitely be out. There is no indication yet of a possible date of return.
Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. Mateusz Klich (sickness)
Klich was another player to miss both Tuesday's training session and the following night's friendly against Monaco. The Pole was one of several players to be hit by sickness but Marsch was optimistic the midfielder would be back for City. He said: "Klichy was sick, we had a few other guys sick the night before the day of the match. So, we're hopeful that everyone can be healthy and be back in training this week."
Photo: Michael Regan