The likes of Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have all remained mostly injury-free throughout the 2023/24 season, being selected in each of Daniel Farke’s matchday squads, for as long as they’ve been at the club. Others have not been so lucky, sustaining injuries or picking up suspensions that have kept them out for several matches at a time.