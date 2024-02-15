The likes of Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have all remained mostly injury-free throughout the 2023/24 season, being selected in each of Daniel Farke’s matchday squads, for as long as they’ve been at the club. Others have not been so lucky, sustaining injuries or picking up suspensions that have kept them out for several matches at a time.
The YEP has investigated which players in particular have been out the longest as the entire squad has missed a cumulative 152 games to injury, suspension and other reasons for absence so far this season.
1. Joe Rodon - One match
Rodon has been missing for just one game this season - due to the red card he picked up against Hull City back in September.
2. Jaidon Anthony - One match
Anthony has also sat out one Leeds fixture since joining the club on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth
3. Georginio Rutter - One match
Creative talisman Rutter sat out the first game of the season after sustaining an abdominal injury in the pre-season friendly with Hearts - but has remained in the starting line-up since.
4. Illan Meslier - Two matches
The French 'keeper missed two Championship games through suspension over the festive period.
5. Crysencio Summerville - Two matches
Summerville missed two games at the beginning of the campaign but has been an ever-present in Farke's league squads ever since, scoring 15 times.
6. Dan James - Four matches
Welsh winger James has recently had a spell out of the side with a groin injury, but is already into double figures for the season - his best ever return.