Manchester City have reportedly emerged as the latest club set to take an interest in England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The Leeds talisman is understood to remain keen on a new contract at Elland Road but it is unlikely the England man could retain his place in Gareth Southgate's plans were he to become a Championship player.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WANTED: Kalvin Phillips will be a player in demand this summer if Leeds succumb to the drop (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Staying with his boyhood club in the Premier League is said to be Phillips' preferred option, but The Mirror claim Man City boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on the 26-year-old as a replacement for veteran midfielder Fernandinho.

City will lose the Brazilian this summer as his nine-year stint comes to an end, and the Manchester club are said to have baulked at West Ham United's Declan Rice valuation.

Phillips' asking price is expected to be somewhat lower, given Leeds' position in the Premier League table, along with the likelihood of relegation back to the second tier.

Manchester United are another club to have been linked with a move for Phillips, but due to familial ties to the Whites and the fact Leeds insist they are yet to receive an approach, a move to Old Trafford appears unlikely.

Their cross-town neighbours do appear a more probable destination for Phillips in the event of Leeds' relegation, though.

With Guardiola's seal of approval and the financial clout Man City boast, there appears little standing in the way of the Premier League champions submitting a bid for the defensive midfielder.

The Spanish coach could also be set to lose German midfielder Ilkau Gundogan, as well as the aforementioned Fernandinho, with rumours over his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium beginning to emerge.