Leeds United's ninth-place finish last term was as unforeseen as their struggles have been this time around.
The Whites surged into the top half with a squad largely comprised of players who had played out the majority of their careers in the Championship.
United waved goodbye to the second tier of English football in 2020, hoping to see the Football League and trips to Millwall, Reading and the like disappear on the horizon.
However, they are now dangerously close to what many will deem a premature return as they teeter precariously on the edge of the Premier League's relegation zone.
With one fixture remaining - compared to two for immediate rivals Everton and Burnley - Leeds' stay in the top flight could be limited to another 90 minutes, before tumbling back into the division in which they fought tooth-and-nail to escape.
No fewer than 11 times has a club been promoted, survived in their first Premier League campaign after going up, only to succumb to relegation in their second season.
The term 'second season syndrome' is well-known and has been dangled in front of Leeds throughout this year; they will try desperately to avoid becoming its latest victim.