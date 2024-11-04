Leeds have received fresh big backing and another boost is expected.

Leeds United have received further big backing with another big boost expected in tandem with a fresh blow for a key rival.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle and stayed there after Burnley’s defeat 1-0 at upwardly-mobile Millwall the following day.

The Lions, who are unbeaten in five, have won their last three games by a single goal and will present United’s next opponents at The Den on Wednesday night. Leeds, though, have received more strong backing from the bookmakers who expect them to succeed where Burnley failed by leaving Bermondsey with all three points.

Despite Millwall’s strong recent form, Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker to land the big fresh boost of another three-point haul. Farke’s side are no bigger than 19-20 but as short as 4-5 whereas the hosts can be backed at 7-2. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 13-5.

Leeds are also responsible for the first eight players in the first scorer market which is headed by Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford who are both 11-2, just ahead of Joel Piroe at 6s.

The bookies also think that a victory at Millwall could very likely move the Whites further ahead of both third-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Burnley whilst also cutting the gap to leaders Sunderland, if not overtaking them.

The third-placed Blades, who are just one point behind Leeds, play 24 hours earlier at Bristol City on Tuesday night. Chris Wilder’s side are favourites but only just at 17-10. The Robins are fractionally bigger at 9-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 23-10 and Bristol City are strong odds-on at 8-15 to take a victory or a draw.

It’s a similar story with both Sunderland and Burnley from their midweek games.

Sunderland visit Preston in an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday night and the Black Cats are only marginally favourites at 7-5. Preston can be backed at 5-2 but the Lilywhites are as short as 2s with some firms and the draw is on offer at 23-10. Similarly to Bristol City, Preston are 8-11 to bag three points or one.

Burnley then visit West Brom on Thursday night and the bookmakers strongly believe that the Clarets will fail to take all three points. Carlos Corberan’s Baggies are firm favourites for victory and not far from evens at a best priced 27-10.

Burnley can be backed at 49-20 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-5. The Baggies are very short indeed to take either three points or one at 4-11.