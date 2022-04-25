'Frenetic' - Leeds United fans react to a fiery first half at Crystal Palace

@SporcoLeeds: It’s like a frenetic cup tie, we need to calm down a bit and sort the passing out.

@LiamCaygill1090: Going to be some cards flung about in the second half.

@Wwodb: How long 'till Rapha murders Zaha?

@MrsJillyH: This is not very good, not very good at all.

@YorkshireDublin: A game packed with about as much quality as the bargain bin at Poundland.

@Itsdanbob: I see there are just no rules anymore then?

Jack Harrison challenges Nathanial Clyne at Selhurst Park. Pic: Warren Little.

@GeesRik: How have we lose the ability to pass since Jesse came in? So so sloppy all the time. We seem to panic when we have the ball and look to off load it when in no danger?! Crazy stuff.

@JamieMcEvoy: You can see the change of system in this Leeds outfit. More pragmatic which we needed. It’s nowhere near as entertaining but we need to survive at this level

@LewisSmethamm: Harrison has been absolutely unreal this first half on and off the ball - non stop running.

@TheExile01: Zero threat going forward.

Rodrigo is pursued by James MacArthur. Pic: Julian Finney.

@Rich1Hare: This is nervy and some rogue passes going on. The style of football we play now is dreadful…

@DirtyLeedsFC: We don’t create angles for passes because we’re so narrow and when we do, we can’t make simple exchanges.