Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Whites extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League 2 Division 2 season to four games with a 5-1 win over fellow league newcomers Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch on Monday.

Forest forward Esapa Osong put United on the back foot 11 minutes into the fixture as Michael Skubala’s side went behind for the first time in their 2022/2023 campaign.

But United’s Charlie Allen levelled the scores on the stroke of half time before the hosts got to grips with the game after the interval to open fire on the young Reds.

New signing Darko Gyabi bagged his first goal for the Whites, while Max Dean and Alfie McCalmont also put their names on the scoresheet next to Perkins – who scored his fifth goal of the season in the 68th minute.

The forward was delighted with the fightback shown by his teammates.

“Everyone's really happy obviously with the result, it’s another good win,” Perkins told LUTV.

Leeds United sign 18-year-old forward Sonny Perkins.

“We want to win every game we play, because we think we've got the quality to do that.

"So we're really happy with the result and and how we fought back from 1-0 down as well - I think that was first time this season we have gone behind in a game so I think the boys, we showed our quality because in the end I think we dominated the game.

"It wasn't a perfect match. We had to fight, we had to work as a team and help each other out to kind of – against a team that was playing so deep - kind of take our authority on the match and, in the end, it worked and we were too much for them.”

The England Under 18s international is joint top of the PL2 Division 2 scoring charts after failing to make an appearance without scoring since joining Leeds from West Ham United on a free transfer this summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Sonny Tufail Perkins of West Ham United is substituted on for their Premier League debut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on January 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“Of course I want to score in as many games as possible,” the 18-year-old said.

“It’s nice that I’ve scored in every game so far, so hopefully that continues as long as possible and that's the feeling I love most is scoring goals so that’s what I want to do and I’m glad I've been able to do it again today.”