Leeds United reveal away allocation for Manchester United clash and ticket sale details

Leeds United have revealed ticket details and sale dates for the eagerly-awaited Premier League clash at arch rivals Manchester United next month.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:30 pm

The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns at Old Trafford in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, September 18 and Leeds have been given an away ticket allocation of 3,045.

Tickets will go on sale online in four separate stages, starting with sales to Super Away Attendees only from 1pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Super Away Attendees are guaranteed a ticket but must apply by 12pm on Thursday, September 1.

ROSES RIVALS: Leeds United and Manchester United fans at last season's clash between the Whites and Red Devils at Old Trafford in August. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

For full details of the ticket sales process and dates visit the club website HERE.

