Leeds United reveal away allocation for Manchester United clash and ticket sale details
Leeds United have revealed ticket details and sale dates for the eagerly-awaited Premier League clash at arch rivals Manchester United next month.
By Lee Sobot
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:30 pm
The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns at Old Trafford in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, September 18 and Leeds have been given an away ticket allocation of 3,045.
Tickets will go on sale online in four separate stages, starting with sales to Super Away Attendees only from 1pm on Wednesday, August 31.
Super Away Attendees are guaranteed a ticket but must apply by 12pm on Thursday, September 1.
Most Popular
-
1
'I can't imagine how hard it must have been' - the family motive behind Leeds winger Jack Harrison's Qatar 2022 dream
-
2
Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
-
3
Jesse Marsch admits two Leeds United subs in line for Everton start and Patrick Bamford latest
-
4
Leeds Rhinos shock as squad named for crucial game at Catalans Dragons
-
5
Leeds United ‘to miss out’ on signing England international winger, Liverpool linked with Sheffield United ace
For full details of the ticket sales process and dates visit the club website HERE.