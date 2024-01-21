There are a number of familiar faces still looking for a new club.

Leeds United are still awaiting their first incoming transfer of the January transfer window with just under two weeks remaining in the winter training period.

There have been departures after Daniel Farke allowed Whites stalwart Luke Ayling to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan and young midfielder Darko Gyabi has also remained in the second tier after joining Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season.

Despite links with the likes of Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey, Luton Town's Ryan Giles and Tottenham Hotspur star Ben Davies, Leeds are yet to add a new face to their ranks as they look to continue building on the good feeling at Elland Road.