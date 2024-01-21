Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Free agents available to Leeds United including former Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and MLS stars

There are a number of familiar faces still looking for a new club.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 21st Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United are still awaiting their first incoming transfer of the January transfer window with just under two weeks remaining in the winter training period.

There have been departures after Daniel Farke allowed Whites stalwart Luke Ayling to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan and young midfielder Darko Gyabi has also remained in the second tier after joining Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season.

Despite links with the likes of Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsey, Luton Town's Ryan Giles and Tottenham Hotspur star Ben Davies, Leeds are yet to add a new face to their ranks as they look to continue building on the good feeling at Elland Road.

With the push for an immediate return to the Premier League now hitting full gear, the Whites could consider a move into the free agent market and there are several intriguing options still open to a free transfer switch to Elland Road.

Previous club: Olympiakos

1. Yann M'Vila

Previous club: Olympiakos Photo: Getty Images

Previous club: Newcastle United

2. Matty Longstaff

Previous club: Newcastle United Photo: Gualter Fatia

Previous club: Levante

3. Skhodran Mustafi

Previous club: Levante

Previous club: Leeds United

4. Helder Costa

Previous club: Leeds United

Previous club: Stade Rennais

5. Xeka

Previous club: Stade Rennais

Previous club: Inter Miami

6. Josef Martinez

Previous club: Inter Miami

