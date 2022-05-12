Frank Lampard sending Leeds United message and ponders Everton requirement to stay up

Everton, Leeds and Burnley are all scrapping it out for Premier League survival and Lampard's fifth-bottom Toffees took another point through Wednesday night's goalless draw at already-relegated Watford.

Everton's relegation-battling rivals Leeds were beaten 3-0 at Elland Road by Lampard's former side Chelsea the same night and the Toffees boss said a text message would be on its way to man of the match Mason Mount.

Mount netted the Blues opener in West Yorkshire before setting up Christian Pulisic to double their advantage and the 23-year-old has now become only the fifth Chelsea player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in a season.

"It was useful and I'll send him a message later of thanks," said Lampard to beIN SPORTS, asked about Mount's role in helping to sink relegation rivals Leeds at Elland Road.

"Those things are out of your hands but Mason is a fantastic player and I'm pleased he's getting those numbers because he's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it so it's brilliant for him.

"Chelsea did us a favour getting that result but we have to make sure that we do our thing to get this over the line and that's now in front of us."

Everton are now two points ahead of third-bottom Leeds and with an extra game left, Burnley sandwiched in between the Toffees and Whites and on the same amount of points and games played as Jesse Marsch's side.

THUMBS UP: From Everton boss Frank Lampard to his side's supporters after Wednesday night's goalless draw at Watford but also to Chelsea and former protege Mason Mount for helping to sink Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Leeds, though, have a considerably worse goal difference than both the Toffees and the Clarets.

Lampard's side now have back-to-back home games ahead of them, Sunday's clash against Brentford followed by next Thursday's hosting of Crystal Palace.

"They are pivotal because we know what it is," said Lampard, whose side visit Arsenal on the final day of the season.

"We don't know exactly what we have to do because that depends on other results but we have managed to fight ourselves into a position where with those two games we kind of know what would get us there and it's in our hands.

"The players deserve a rest tomorrow (Thursday) and they will build towards Brentford at the weekend and Palace coming before we go to Arsenal.