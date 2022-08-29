Frank Lampard has already told Everton players the blueprint for handling 'tough' Leeds United game

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees will go in search of their first Premier League victory of the season at Elland Road on Tuesday night, while Jesse Marsch’s side hope to make it three successive home league wins.

After the two teams emerged unscathed from last season’s battle against the drop, the sides’ fortunes have differed at the beginning of a fresh Premier League campaign – while Leeds inhabit a top-six spot, the Blues have been lingering at the foot of the table.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night, the former relegation rivals will face off under the lights at Elland Road – but Lampard has already explained his formula for withstanding the hostile atmosphere in LS11.

"It’ll be tough,” Lampard admitted to Everton TV.

"A lot of them will be used to that, they’ve played in those things before – calm head, match Leeds for energy, for aggression, for all the basics of the game, it’s always the starting point.

“And be confident in ourselves, we are improving and sometimes you have to fight for results in this Premier League and keep going and keep going.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Everton and Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park on July 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Everton gave up a lead to draw 1-1 away at Brentford as Bees substitute Vitaly Janelt’s late tap-in cancelled Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike.

The Blues boss was happy that his side took a point from the result – but insists they’ll go for everything at Elland Road.

"There were times last year when we missed draws in games like this, we didn’t get draws and we were losing games – it’s a nice step forward for us to get a point [against Brentford] today,” said Lampard, who took charge at Goodison Park in January. “We have to try and go to Leeds to try and win the game.

“Progress from here. The mentality of the team was great [against Brentford], even when under pressure you could see the spirit within the team.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: A Leeds United fan during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Everton will be without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is recovering from a knee injury, though French forward Neal Maupay has been drafted in to bolster the Merseyside club’s attacking options.

With plenty of change to get to grips with at Finch Farm, Lampard gave his players credit for improving amid a period of adjustment.

“I understand it’s going to be a tough night, a big atmosphere at Leeds,” Lampard said.

"Every game is hard in this Premier League, we know that, so we can definitely see big signs that we’re getting better, and I think it was always going to be the case with the injuries we have, the attacking options that we have, the window that we’re bringing players in, a little bit of settling time is normal for us but I saw lots of good things today [at Brentford], we just have to carry that on to Leeds.”

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Christian Norgaard of Brentford in action with Dwight McNeil of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Everton FC at Brentford Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brentford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)