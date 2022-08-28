News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United have already had two home Premier League games this season but where doe their average attendance compare to the rest of the division?

Where Leeds United sit in Premier League attendance table compared to Brighton, Southampton, Brentford & more

Elland Road has hosted two matches so far in the 2022/23 English top flight season and this is how their average crowd numbers compares to other clubs.

By Martyn Simpson
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:45 am

The latest round of Premier League fixtures concludes today with Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur all in action on ‘Super Sunday’.

It’s gameweek number four of the 2022/23 season and Leeds United’s early unbeaten run has come to an end following their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium yesterday.

Pascal Gross scored the only goal of the games in the 66th minute to hand Jesse Marsch his first defeat of the season as the Seagulls moved above them in the table with ten points while Leeds remained on seven.

Jesse Marsch’s side are still unbeaten at home this season having won both their Premier League matches at Elland Road with a 2-1 win over Wolves and stunning 3-0 victory over Chelsea with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to boot.

The Whites have been well supported in their home matches as well, but how have their home attendances compared to league rivals like Brentford, Brithgon & Hove Albion and Southampton so far?

It is still early in the season, but here is how the Premier League average home attendance league table looks for the 2022/23 campaign and where Leeds United sit:

1. Manchester United

73,711

2. West Ham

62,466

3. Tottenham Hotspur

61,515

4. Arsenal

60,099

