Former Whites defender forecasts Chelsea challenge as Leeds United eye Barcelona attacker

Former Whites defender forecasts Chelsea challenge

Former Whites defender Tony Dorigo has warned that Leeds face a huge challenge at Elland Road this evening.

United will face third-placed Chelsea in the first of three games which will decide their destiny, with their Premier League status hanging in the balance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds must outplay 17th-placed Burnley to secure top flight football next season and Chelsea's FA Cup final, set for Saturday afternoon, will not mean Thomas Tuchel's side will take their foot off the gas in LS11 tonight, according to Dorigo.

"I expect a Chelsea team that will come to win the game," Dorigo writes exclusively for the YEP.

"It doesn’t matter what side they put out, with the quality they’ve got, the type of players they’ve got, it’s going to be the same mountain to climb, the same challenge.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

"It doesn’t matter who they put out and thinking this or that player is not going to play in this one is glossing over what is important.

"We’re going to be facing a very good side."

Harrison insists Leeds are ready to fight

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Oli Scarff.

Jack Harrison has said that he and his teammates are ready to battle hard to resist relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites have three games left to prove they are deserving of a place in next year's Premier League after dropping into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

In a game riddled with individual errors and stuttering fluency, Leeds fought hard to scrape back a point with ten men after losing Luke Ayling to a red card.

It was not the first time the Whites have been up against it, Harrison says, so his side are ready to face the fight.

Barcelona loanee Adama Traore. Pic: Eric Alonso.

"It's difficult - we have a lot of things to think about, and we have a lot of good things to take from the [Arsenal] game as well," Harrison said in his post-match interview.

"I think it's been like that for the majority of the season really, with a lot of injuries and difficult moments throughout the season.

"But, the club that we are, we always try and fight through these moments."

Leeds United eye Barcelona attacker

Leeds United will reportedly track Barcelona loanee Adama Traore should they remain in the Premier League, according to Dean Jones.

Since joining Barça on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, the winger has made two assists in 10 La Liga appearances.