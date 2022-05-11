With the second-tier fates of Norwich City and Watford already sealed, there remains one relegation place to be fought over at the foot of the Premier League table.

The Toffees are currently winning the race to hold on to their top-flight status, bettering the others' points total and still with a game in hand to play.

Leeds and Burnley are tied on the points, with the Clarets at the moment beating the drop only on the strength of their goal difference, which has been a consistently troublesome metric for United throughout the season.

The distribution of fixtures is skewed such that by the time the final whistle blows on Leeds' home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Jesse Marsch's side will only have one more shot at changing things - a visit to Griffin Park - remaining, while Everton and Burnley face two further games.

It's incredibly tight - Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson is not the only one who is expecting the fight for survival to go right down to the final day - and with several twists and turns already having vastly changed the picture at the bottom, it's tough to predict which side will eventually lose out.

But all of the relegation candidates have faced their upcoming opponents once before this season - here's how the table would look on the final day if the reverse results are repeated.

Leeds United fans react as the Whites' suffer a 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City. Pic: Lewis Storey.

16th. Everton

Wednesday May 11 - Watford (A) - 0 points

Reverse: 5-2 defeat

Sunday May 15 - Brentford (H) - 0 points

Everton's survival prospects have been hugely boosted by back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Leicester City. Pic: Matthew Lewis.

Reverse: 1-0 defeat

Thursday May 19 - Crystal Palace (H) - 0 points

Reverse: 3-1 defeat

Sunday May 22 - Arsenal (A) - 3 points

Burnley's fortunes have been transformed since the surprise sacking of former Clarets boss Sean Dyche. Pic: Julian Finney.

Reverse: 2-1 win

Run-in points: 3

Total points on final day: 38

17th. Burnley

Sunday May 15 - Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 3 points

Reverse: 1-0 win

Thursday May 19 - Aston Villa (A) - 0 points

Reverse: 3-1 defeat

Sunday May 22 - Newcastle United (H) - 0 points

Reverse: 1-0 defeat

Run-in points: 3

Total points on final day: 37

18th. Leeds United - relegated

Wednesday May 11 - Chelsea (H) - 0 points

Reverse: 3-2 defeat

Sunday May 15 - Brighton and Hove Albion (H) - 1 point

Reverse: 0-0 draw

Sunday May 22 - Brentford (A) - 1 point

Reverse: 1-1 draw

Run-in points: 2