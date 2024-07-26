Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips is back at Manchester City following his nightmare loan at West Ham United

Former West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has every confidence that Kalvin Phillips can rebuild himself this season, should he seal a move away from Manchester City. It's fair to say the last couple of years have been challenging for Phillips, who left Leeds United in 2022 in order to link up with Pep Guardiola's City.

The midfielder struggled with injuries during his first season at the club and after struggling to find a way into the fold last season, he was allowed to join West Ham on loan. However, rather than kicking on and picking up the minutes he needed ahead of Euro 2024, Phillips struggled to find any success at all.

The 28-year-old's confidence crashed as a series of mistakes led to huge amounts of criticism and ultimately, he finished the season out of the picture at the London Stadium. Phillips has returned for pre-season training at Man City, but it's clear that his future lies elsewhere, with Everton said to be the keenest on his signature at this point of the transfer window.

Such a move would see Phillips slot into Sean Dyche's midfield as a direct replacement for Amadou Onana, who has joined Aston Villa and Nolan could see it working out for all parties.

“We put him in right away because we thought: 'Get him in there and just let him play and get going.' It just didn't work out," Nolan told Talksport. "To be fair to him, he's such a lovely lad that you want him to do well. We were there and we were giving him the support he needed. What he realised in those early months and coming back to the end was he missed a lot of football and it was difficult for him to get back to that level so quickly.

“It's great to see he had a run out and hopefully he will get a nice move away. Look, Sean Dyche is someone who is going to give him the support he needs. He’s got a really good backroom staff with Woany (Ian Woan), Stoney (Steve Stone) and how they use the fitness coach.

“Them being around him will help and he’ll be at home, which will be a major thing. Coming down to London, he'd just had a baby and everyone forgets about those little bits. To come and try to bed in when his missus had just had a baby was difficult on the field as well as off. Hopefully, and fingers crossed, he gets the opportunity to go to a club in the way he's fit and ready.

“It's sort of 'I'll show you' and it's more for himself. He's definitely got the ability, he's a Man City player and I truly hope he gets back to where he was a couple of years ago and I have no doubt he'll be back in the England squad.