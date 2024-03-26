Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Queens Park Rangers sporting director Les Ferdinand has detailed the difficulty of selling high earners after relegation in a message that somewhat justifies Leeds United's controversial loan clauses.

Those in charge at Elland Road came in for plenty of criticism last summer amid revelations that recent signings could force a loan exit, following the club's drop into the Championship. Leeds offloaded the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Robin Koch but received no money and had almost no say in the matter due to clauses allowing such players to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lack of income meant finances were tight but a summer of shrewd business, coupled with the run of form that has seen them go top of the Championship, has eased frustration. And now Ferdinand, who was sporting director at QPR the last time they dropped down, has highlighted the difficulty of finding buyers for big earners - an issue Leeds may have faced, were it not for the loan clauses.

“It's trying to get the balance right but at the same time, you have to understand what your position is,” Ferdinand told Stick To Football. “I went into QPR and when we got relegated, if the owners had said to me ‘the parachute money and everything else will help us get back to the Premier League so go and get the players we need’, I’d say okay.

“That wasn't the case, we needed to trim the squad and try to survive in the Championship. Everyone is talking about Financial Fair Play now, all the premier league clubs, we had that eight and a half years ago. We had to trim all that down, so most of your parachute payments went on paying these guys to leave your football club because they were sitting there, no other club wanted them. Those players weren't going to leave your football club, because no one else would take them on the money they were on. The only way you'd get rid of them is to pay them to go.”