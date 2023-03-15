Former Leeds United star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks to be on track to land a new job.

Hasselbaink has been out of work since leaving Burton Albion in 2022, and that was the Dutchman’s second stint with the Staffordshire club. The former Whites striker also had a sting with Burton between 2014 and 2015, and he could now be heading back to that part of the world, albeit with a very different role.

Hasselbaink is said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with the Football Association to join Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team. Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has made the claim, detailing that Chris Powell is set to leave the England setup to concentrate on his role as head of Tottenham’s academy.

Powell’s move leaves a hole in Southgate’s coaching staff just weeks before the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, though it’s unclear whether Powell will remain in place for the next international period. In any case, it is claimed Hasselbaink is set to become Powell’s replacement, already in ‘advanced talks’ with the FA.

If all goes well for Hasselbaink, he will return to Burton, where England’s St George’s Park headquarters are based. Hasselbaink has also had spells in charge of Royal Antwerp, Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town since hanging up his boots as a player.

Hasselbaink, who spent more than two years at Leeds as a player, resigned from his most recent Burton role after a torrid start to this season, saying: “I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy. I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the club, including the chairman [Ben Robinson], and to wish them all the best in the future.”