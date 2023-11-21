Leeds United may have been given 'great news', according to one of their former players. The Whites have enjoyed a strong season so far, currently in third place and eager to return from the international break after winning three on the bounce going into that break.

A number of players have played key roles in the fine start, and one of those players is 17-year-old talent Archie Gray. The youngster is a midfielder by trade, but he has been filling in at right-back over recent weeks, and he has carried out the role very well.

Amid impressive performances, Gray has been linked with a move to Premier League club Liverpool, but further reports have suggested that Leeds would ask for a huge transfer fee to sell one of their brightest young stars. Having offloaded a number of big-earners during the summer through a mix of loan and permanent deals, and armed with new super-rich owners, Leeds are not in a position where they need to sell their stand-out talent.

And former player Carlton Palmer is delighted that Gray is likely to stay put, telling Football League World: "Leeds United are confident that Archie Gray will commit his future to the club, despite interest from top clubs at home and abroad.

“Leeds have slapped a whooping £30-40m price tag on the young man’s head. But in a massive boost for the club in their quest to reclaim their Premier League status once again, Gray has given the club the indication that he’s happy where he is, and wants to continue his footballing education at Leeds United under Daniel Farke. This is great news for the manager, the club and the supporters.”