The former Leeds United man is yet to feature almost two weeks after signing for his new club.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is unable to tell fans when they will see Ian Poveda in red and white, with the former Leeds United man not yet fit enough to play.

Poveda joined Sunderland as a free agent almost a fortnight ago, having been released by Leeds upon the expiration of his contract. The 24-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and was wanted back at Hillsborough, with the Black Cats reportedly beating several Championship clubs to his signature eventually.

Sunderland have been involved in three pre-season friendlies since Poveda’s arrival but the Colombian is yet to feature, travelling to Valley Parade on Saturday but watching his side draw against Marseille from the stands. Fitness is still being built ahead of the 2024/25 campaign which kicks off in just four days, but Le Bris was unable to provide clarity on when his new signing will be handed a debut.

"He started three weeks after the rest of the team so he needs time to improve his physical condition," Le Bris told The Sunderland Echo of Poveda. "I don't know exactly when he will be available, we need to build a strong foundation with him so he is available for the whole season. We can't go too quickly with him."

Poveda went into the summer with injury issues, having only featured in three of Wednesday’s final 10 games, and so the young winger is thought to be behind when it comes to his physical condition. Sunderland’s Championship campaign kicks off with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon and it remains to be seen whether the former Leeds man will be involved.

The winger was one of several more senior options to leave Leeds this summer, with manager Daniel Farke working to trim the fat before bringing in new arrivals. Luke Ayling also spent the latter half of last season out on loan and returned to temporary home Middlesbrough earlier this summer, while Jamie Shackleton and Cody Drameh turned down offers of a new deal to join Sheffield United and Hull City respectively.

Liam Cooper is still without a club, having held talks with Blackburn Rovers but failed to reach an agreement as things stand. The 32-year-old is thought to be of interest to a number of second-tier clubs and will likely return to Elland Road when his new club face Leeds.

Whites supporters will see a number of former players return to Elland Road over the upcoming campaign, but on-loan pair Sam Greenwood and Darko Gyabi - who joined Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle respectively - will not be eligible when their teams come to visit. Ayling will be the first to return in just one week’s time, when Leeds host Boro in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, August 14.