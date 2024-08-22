Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Leeds player has issued a Whites warning over a ‘far-fetched’ prediction view.

Ex-Whites midfielder David Prutton has issued a Leeds United warning ahead of Friday night’s Sheffield Wednesday derby and a “far-fetched” team prediction view.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will head to Hillsborough still seeking a first win of the new season upon Championship draws against Portsmouth and West Brom sandwiching a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Despite United’s winless start, the bookmakers are predicting a Whites win by making Leeds strong favourites and odds-on to beat a side that finished 17 places and 37 points behind them in last season’s final table.

Prutton, though, feels Leeds being marked up as odds-on to win at Hillsborough is over the top, warning that Danny Rohl’s side are significantly improved from the team that initially battled relegation last term.

Asked about Leeds being odds-on favourites for Friday night’s derby, Prutton declared: “I think that's a bit far fetched. I think what you've seen from Wednesday so far is possibly last season in a nutshell and what Danny Rohl will be trying his absolute best and working his hardest to get sorted.

“We saw a wonderful display against Plymouth and then a woeful one against Sunderland. His take on it is can't get carried away with either which is absolutely right and great level headed management, because possibly somewhere in between fits the current incarnation of Sheffield Wednesday. By the end of last season they seemed relatively comfortable away from the bottom three.

“But for a lot of it, they were obviously in it, and they were stinking up the division for early parts of it so Leeds have to be extremely wary and respectful of that. Sheffield Wednesday have done their own work. Yes, they got tanked at the weekend but maybe there's a more positive spin on it because there's a different expectation.

“Their expectation is at least mid table, Leeds is at least top six. Wednesday want to surprise a few people and what better way to do it than in front of a full house at Hillsborough on Friday night.”