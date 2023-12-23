Former Leeds United manager blown away by 'magic' produced during Ipswich Town romp
One former Leeds United boss was impressed by some of the football produced during Saturday's thrashing of Ipswich Town.
A former Leeds United coach has been raving about the quality produced by two players in the build-up to one of the gols during the Whites' comfortable win over Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke's men cut the gap to second place to seven points early on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over the high-flying Tractor Boys.
Leeds were three up at half-time at Elland Road, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville scoring either side of an own goal from Leif Davies, while Joel Piroe completed the romp after half-time. It was an all-round superb performance from the Whites, who completely dominated the clash.
And former Leeds coach Neil Redfearn was impressed by one goal, in particular, praising the 'magic' produced in the build-up to Davies' own goal. He said on TalkSport, as cited by MOT Leeds News: "There’s two absolute bits of magic from Leeds players. Georginio Rutter to begin with. The ball comes into him and he pins his marker, before twisting and turning.
“It’s then a great ball out to Summerville, who has the legs to beat his opponent into the box. It’s a great ball into the six-yard box, and Leif is unfortunate to put it into his own net. But that’s nothing short of what Leeds deserve.”
The win means Leeds are now within seven points of second place, and they will fancy their chances of further reducing that gap over the festive period. Farke's men face Preston away from home next time out, while Ipswich face leaders Leicester City at home.