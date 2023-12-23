One former Leeds United boss was impressed by some of the football produced during Saturday's thrashing of Ipswich Town.

Leeds were three up at half-time at Elland Road, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville scoring either side of an own goal from Leif Davies, while Joel Piroe completed the romp after half-time. It was an all-round superb performance from the Whites, who completely dominated the clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former Leeds coach Neil Redfearn was impressed by one goal, in particular, praising the 'magic' produced in the build-up to Davies' own goal. He said on TalkSport, as cited by MOT Leeds News: "There’s two absolute bits of magic from Leeds players. Georginio Rutter to begin with. The ball comes into him and he pins his marker, before twisting and turning.

“It’s then a great ball out to Summerville, who has the legs to beat his opponent into the box. It’s a great ball into the six-yard box, and Leif is unfortunate to put it into his own net. But that’s nothing short of what Leeds deserve.”