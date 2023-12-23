A Pascal Struijk header from a brilliant Crysencio Summerville corner sent Leeds on their way in just the eighth minute, after which a Leif Davis own goal and Summerville penalty put the rampant Whites 3-0 up at the break.

Joel Piroe was then denied by the crossbar just two minutes after the restart but the Dutch striker got himself on the scoresheet five minutes later to put Leeds 4-0 up amid wild celebrations at Elland Road. Third-placed Leeds are now just seven points behind second-placed Ipswich and the Whites can cut the gap down to four points with victory in Boxing Day's lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End before Ipswich host leaders Leicester City the same night.