Leeds United hammered Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town with a 4-0 blitz at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?
A Pascal Struijk header from a brilliant Crysencio Summerville corner sent Leeds on their way in just the eighth minute, after which a Leif Davis own goal and Summerville penalty put the rampant Whites 3-0 up at the break.
Joel Piroe was then denied by the crossbar just two minutes after the restart but the Dutch striker got himself on the scoresheet five minutes later to put Leeds 4-0 up amid wild celebrations at Elland Road. Third-placed Leeds are now just seven points behind second-placed Ipswich and the Whites can cut the gap down to four points with victory in Boxing Day's lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End before Ipswich host leaders Leicester City the same night.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a day to savour at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier
6 - Didn't make a save but his kicking was just about the only problem for Leeds on an otherwise note perfect afternoon. Put a few players in trouble and found the touchline. Photo: George Wood
2. Archie Gray
9 - A wonderful performance, showing maturity far beyond his years. His work before the second goal was superb and he carried on from there. Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Joe Rodon
8 - Solid as you like. Showed physicality where it was needed and dealt with the ball well. Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Pascal Struijk
9 - Showed real strength, bullied attackers, passed the ball really well and reacted quickly to score a goal. An excellent display. Photo: George Wood
5. Djed Spence
8 - Solid defensively and lovely to watch going forward. Showed his dribbling skills a few times. Photo: Danny Lawson
6. Ethan Ampadu
9 - Controlled things, his mobility took him to situations before opponents and when he got there he made good choices. Some lovely passes too. Photo: Danny Lawson