Former Leeds United man in 'advanced talks' over managerial job

The ex-Leeds United man could find himself back in the game soon

Former Leeds United striker and coach Robbie Keane is being linked with the Asteras Tripolis job. According to a report by Football Insider, he is in ‘advanced talks’ over a switch to the Greek Super League side.

The 44-year-old, who is from Dublin, has most recently worked as the manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv. However, he left the Israeli club at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

Keane signed for Leeds as a player back in 2000 on an initial loan deal before his switch to Elland Road was made permanent. He went on to make 56 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions and scored 19 goals.

The Irishman returned to the Whites in May 2023 as part of Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff along with Karl Robinson. However, their tenure lasted only four games as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Keane spent time in his playing days with Wolves, Coventry City, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, Aston Villa and ATK. He hung up his boots in 2018 and said at the time: "Today, after 23 wonderful years, I am formally announcing my retirement as a professional footballer. From Crumlin United around the world to the likes of Milan, London and Los Angeles, I could never have imagined the path my football life would take.

"It has exceeded all the hopes I had as a football-mad boy growing up in Dublin. Leaving home at 15 years of age to pursue my professional career in England seems a lifetime ago now. I was a street footballer full of hope armed with huge ambitions and a determination to succeed. All I needed was that one chance. I would like to pay a special thanks to Wolverhampton Wanderers for believing in me and giving me that chance.

"From Wolves, my professional career followed a path that took me far and wide, giving my family and I the opportunity to meet and work with so many wonderful people and experience several different countries and cultures.

"I have always wanted to test myself and strive to be the best that I could be, so I embraced new challenges be it at Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United and then possibly the most successful period of my club football career with Tottenham Hotspur.

"I had the great privilege to represent and captain Tottenham over 238 games. I had many wonderful times there and I will look back on my days at White Hart Lane with great fondness. The club will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Since retiring, Keane has delved into the coaching world. He initially managed ATK in India before assistant manager stints with the Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough before his Leeds and Maccabi Tel Aviv stints.

Asteras Tripolis could become his next destination if reports are true. They finished 8th in the league last term and their best achievement was reaching the Greek Cup final back in 2013.