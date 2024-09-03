Isaac Schmidt makes bold Leeds United position declaration and hails new Whites perfect fit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Isaac Schmidt has made a bold Leeds United position declaration and hailed a new Whites perfect fit.

Swiss ace Schmidt became United’s eighth and final signing of the summer on transfer deadline day as he sealed a £2.5m switch from St Gallen on a four-year-deal. The 24-year-old was signed by Leeds as boss Daniel Farke looked for cover in both full-back positions, for which the versatile Schmidt fits the bill.

Yet the Swiss new boy says he can offer Farke more than just being a full-back, boldly declaring that he can play “any” position as part of his desire to “experiment” in the game and adapt to different roles. Schmidt made 108 appearances for St Gallen for whom he scored seven times and bagged eight assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three years with the Swiss Super League club, the versatile player believes Leeds is now the perfect fit for him as a club that matches his "values” as he targets “great moments” at Elland Road.

VERSATILE: Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt, in action for former club Saint Gallen. Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Schmidt was asked what kind of player he was, his favourite position, and what fans could expect from him. He declared: “I am the type of player who loves to play with my head, to play without thinking too much.

"I can play in every position, I know how to play in all positions because I can think in many ways and that's what I love about football, not to think in one way, to experiment, to know how to do everything."

Explaining why the move to Leeds was right for him at this stage in his career, Schmidt reasoned: “It's a club that matches my values and matches to what I want and what I think about clubs. It's a club that has big fans, it's like a big family and that's what I like about clubs. I want to have great moments between the fans, also the staff and all the people who work for the club."