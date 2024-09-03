Isaac Schmidt makes bold Leeds United position declaration and hails new Whites perfect fit
Swiss ace Schmidt became United’s eighth and final signing of the summer on transfer deadline day as he sealed a £2.5m switch from St Gallen on a four-year-deal. The 24-year-old was signed by Leeds as boss Daniel Farke looked for cover in both full-back positions, for which the versatile Schmidt fits the bill.
Yet the Swiss new boy says he can offer Farke more than just being a full-back, boldly declaring that he can play “any” position as part of his desire to “experiment” in the game and adapt to different roles. Schmidt made 108 appearances for St Gallen for whom he scored seven times and bagged eight assists.
After three years with the Swiss Super League club, the versatile player believes Leeds is now the perfect fit for him as a club that matches his "values” as he targets “great moments” at Elland Road.
Speaking to LUTV, Schmidt was asked what kind of player he was, his favourite position, and what fans could expect from him. He declared: “I am the type of player who loves to play with my head, to play without thinking too much.
"I can play in every position, I know how to play in all positions because I can think in many ways and that's what I love about football, not to think in one way, to experiment, to know how to do everything."
Explaining why the move to Leeds was right for him at this stage in his career, Schmidt reasoned: “It's a club that matches my values and matches to what I want and what I think about clubs. It's a club that has big fans, it's like a big family and that's what I like about clubs. I want to have great moments between the fans, also the staff and all the people who work for the club."
