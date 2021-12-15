Leeds United fans get behind Marcelo Bielsa following heavy Manchester City defeat

@NickKing1992: Last season we beat City and this season we got pumped. That's football. We go again Saturday. Back the team and back Bielsa.

@Kershaw444: To not be in the bottom three with all the players out injured is a miracle in itself, Bielsa trusts the kids and wants to give them a chance, he will keep us up no problem.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@JoeCatling_: How can you even consider sacking this man? I’d sooner go down with him in charge. The man is a legend and has done so much for this club. Getting rid is not the answer.

@HolmesyP_527: Not panicking as much as some Leeds fans are. Confident in Bielsa and our team once injured players return!

@Road_Lowfields: Bielsa joined Leeds United when we were 14th in the Championship. He took the same team to 9th in the Premier League. He made Leeds every neutral's second choice. We played football everyone admired. He wants backing not sacking.

@SprintKing2: Of course it’s an embarrassing score line, 7-0!.... The gulf between the teams was huge... Sack Bielsa though....? Absolutely not.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Michael Regan.

@JP0895303: If we sack Bielsa we may as well accept relegation now.

@Pasgrandment: I still want Bielsa to stay for years and years.

@Mipsical: Not a chance Bielsa should be sacked. Give the man the tools to do his job. Not with one arm tied to his back.

@DavidSheehan14: Bielsa's integrity and honesty are like shining beacons. His ability to motivate, to attract players of high, high quality is manifest. No doubt he is the man for the job. Apart from anything else he is a good fit for the culture of LUFC.

Nathan Aké scores Manchester City's seventh goal against Leeds United at the Etihad. Pic: Clive Brunskill

@KMcurtis74: In Bielsa we trust! That is all, without MB we may as well prepare for relegation.

@TomLilley20s: A lot of plastic fans are starting to crack now and show their true colours. Trust in Bielsa, We trust in LUFC.

@SuperLeedsMacca: Hurt last night, and still hurts today! It's not something we've become accustomed to under Bielsa. But I'll never lose the faith! He's given me the best days of my life as a Leeds fan! In Bielsa we trust! Ready for a reaction this Saturday!!

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.