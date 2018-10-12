Former Leeds United forward Ross McCormack and sprint legend Usain Bolt form unlikely strike partnership in Australia

Have your say

Ross McCormack and Usain Bolt forming a formidable strike partnership in Australia might not have been on the cards just a few months ago.

But former Leeds United forward McCormack started alongside sprint king Bolt for the Jamaican's first professional start for the Central Coast Mariners in a 4-0 pre-season win over Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

Both men got their names on the scoresheet, with 32-year-old McCormack heading in the opener, before speed merchant Bolt netted a brace.

McCormack, who is currently on a season-long loan at the A-League club from Championship side Aston Villa, turned out for the Whites between 2010 and 2014, scoring 53 times in 140 appearances.

He left Elland Road for Fulham in a £10.75m switch in 2014.

100m and 200m record holder Bolt is on trial with Central Coast as he steps up his efforts to become a professional footballer at the age of 32.

