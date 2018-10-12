LIVE BLOG: Leeds United U23s v Burnley U23s

Leeds United's Under-23s sit top of Professional Development League North and are looking for win number six at home to Burnley this afternoon.

The club's youngsters will attempt to strengthen their hold on first place on a day of major significance for United's senior squad and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A number of first-team players are likely to feature, with all eyes on Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi.

The influential trio missed the whole of the second month of the Championship season through season but are back in full training and could be given the chance to sharpen their match fitness against Burnley.

