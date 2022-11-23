Former Leeds United defender lands managerial role as January update emerges.

Leeds United are 15th in the Premier League table during this World Cup break. They are only two points above the relegation zone at the moment.

Jesse Marsch’s side will be looking to pick up more results when they return. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Ex-player lands new role

Former Leeds defender Patrick Kisnorbo has become the new manager of Ligue 1 side Troyes, as announced on their official Twitter account (see tweet below). The 41-year-old has left A-League outfit Melbourne City to make the move to France. He spent four years as a player at Elland Road and made 57 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Look ahead to January

The Whites are being tipped to move for two attackers in the January transfer window. They have the opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport:

“I think he’ll (Marsch) sign two different sorts of attackers in the next window. Who these guys are could basically determine whether Marsch stays in the job there or not, so he’s got to get the right man.”

Loan update

Young midfielder Jack Jenkins was in action for Salford City last night against Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy. He came off the bench for the Ammies as they beat Mark Hughes’ side 1-0 at home, with former Leeds striker Matt Smith starting up front for the hosts as well.