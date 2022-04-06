Former Leeds United defender issues relegation forecast, Whites loanee set for Elland Road return

Former Leeds United defender issues relegation forecast

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo feels confident that the Whites will not be among the three clubs condemned to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season.

United have had a tough season, disrupted by a number of injury challenges and a change of manager.

With seven games left to play, Leeds are eight points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place.

And they'll still be clear of the drop come the close of the season, according to Dorigo.

"I always thought, from a long way out, that there would be at least three teams worse off than Leeds and I still see that," Dorigo writes.

Dan James holds off Mohammed Salisu during Leeds United's 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton. Pic: Stu Forster.

"It’s not something to take for granted, of course, but the pressure is mounting on those sides.

"It’s all very well saying that Burnley know how to do it, they’ve been down there before, but, at some point, you find that you can’t keep doing it.

"They’re finding it difficult and so are Everton for the opposite reason because they’re not used to being down there and they’re struggling for results to find a way out.

"I see at least three being below Leeds come the end of the season and, for the bottom three, it will be very difficult indeed."

Leeds United pay tribute to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight. Pic: James Hardisty.

Leeds United remember Chris and Kev

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and the Whites squad joined mourners to pay their respects to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight outside Elland Road yesterday.

Tuesday marked the 22nd anniversary of the deaths of Chris and Kev, who were murdered in Istanbul on the eve of United's UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray on April 5 2000.

Helder Costa on the ball during Valencia's La Liga game against Granada. Pic: Jose Jordan.

Wreathes and scarves were laid by the plaque commemorating the two loyal Whites fans who flew to Turkey to watch their beloved Leeds and never came home.

Gareth Senior, who was in Istanbul on the night of their murders, spoke about the importance of remembering.

"It's always difficult, sometimes it seems like it was yesterday and sometimes when you reflect on everything that's happened in the intervening 22 years you realise how long ago it was," he said.

"The events of that night will always have an impact on everyone who was there but also the people it's impacted back at home, the friends and family and everyone that knew both the lads.

"We will never forget them, we'll always pay our tribute and we've made it quite clear today the club should never forget them as well.

"What happened that night is bigger than Leeds United and bigger than football or anything else."

Whites loanee set for Elland Road return

Leeds United winger Helder Costa will return to Elland Road in the summer after failing to secure a move to loan club Valencia, according to Marca.

The 28-year-old left the Whites on a season-long loan in August with a view to making a permanent switch to the La Liga club.

But Costa has lost his starting place and, having played just 70 minutes across the last ten league games, his failure to impress has reportedly ruled him out of a transfer to the Spanish side.