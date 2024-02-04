Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United assistant manager Gus Poyet insists some supporters want to see him back at Elland Road after he built a 'close relationship' during a difficult period for the club.

Poyet followed Dennis Wise from Swindon to Leeds after the latter was appointed Whites boss in October 2006, following the sacking of John Carver as caretaker boss. The pair were unable to galvanise the squad and relegation was confirmed when the club went into administration the following May.

Leeds began their League One campaign with minus 15 points but won their first seven games in an impressive season that saw them finish in the play-offs, where they were beaten by Doncaster Rovers in the final. Poyet left West Yorkshire in October 2007 but believes he would be welcomed back by supporters.

“It was not really a nice welcome,” Poyet told Football League World. “There was a feeling of ‘Who are these two?’. But then, especially after all the craziness of administration and everything that happened in the first six, seven months, I think that everybody understood what sort of people we were.

“I still meet Leeds United fans who ask me and want me to go back because it was a good, close relationship in a very, very difficult, unique situation. We were into administration, into League One and we started the season with minus 15 points.

“I hope it is the last time in my life where I win the first five league games and have 0 points. We went six or seven in a row. We started taking thousands and thousands away from home in League One. Impossible! There were wins in that run that were spectacular. Away at Nottingham Forest. There were moments that were incredible.”

