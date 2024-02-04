New Leeds United breakthrough expected and landscape change with confidence in Whites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds strengthened their Championship promotion push with Friday night’s 1-0 victory at Bristol City but attention now turns back to the FA Cup with Tuesday night’s fourth round replay at Plymouth Argyle which is being screened live on BBC One (kick-off 7.45pm).

Plymouth held Leeds to a 1-1 draw in last weekend’s initial fourth round clash at Elland Road but the bookmakers firmly expect Farke’s Whites to progress inside 90 minutes at Home Park and seal the new breakthrough of progress to the last 16.

Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker in being no bigger than 4-6 but as short as 4-7 whereas Ian Foster’s can be backed at just short of 4-1 at 19-5. The draw – which would mean extra time – is on offer at 7-2 but Leeds are 1-3 to qualify compared to 9-4 about Plymouth who are 14-1 to win on penalties – the same price as Leeds.

FURTHER PROGRESS: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, pictured celebrating Friday night's 1-0 win against Championship hosts Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

But the bookies don’t think the tie will go beyond 90 minutes and expect a Leeds victory which would mean the changed landscape of an extra fixture in the FA Cup fifth round in addition to the 16 games left in the club’s promotion quest.

The winners of Tuesday night’s Home Park replay will face a trip to either Aston Villa or Chelsea who face off in a fourth round replay on Wednesday night at Villa Park. Villa are marginal favourites to progress at 3-4 in a very close market which has Chelsea at 11-10.