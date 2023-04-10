Leicester City will not be appointing former Leeds United man Jesse Marsch as their new boss. The Foxes continue their hunt for a new manager following their decision to part company with Brendan Rodgers earlier this month.

They are currently sat in 19th place in the Premier League table and are two points behind the Whites. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Bournemouth this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds in February, has emerged on Leicester’s radar recently. However, reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on Twitter that any proposed deal to see him move to the King Power Stadium is now ‘off’ after talks ‘collapsed’.

The 49-year-old rocked up at Elland Road back in February 2022 and kept the Yorkshire club in the top flight last term on the final day of the season after they won away at Brentford. However, the Whites struggled under his guidance in this campaign and they chose to dismiss him and bring in Javi Gracia instead.

Marsch’s hunt for a new club continues and he will be carefully weighing up his next club. Prior to moving to England, he worked for the Red Bull teams such as New York, Salzburg and Leipzig after starting out in the managerial game at Montreal Impact in Canada. He spent his playing days in his native America with the likes of DC United and Chicago Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad