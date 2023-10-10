All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the international break begins.

Leeds United are now in the midst of an international break after making it two wins on the bounce over the weekend.

The Whites defeated Bristol City last time out to make it back-to-back wins, and Daniel Farke’s men are now sitting pretty in the Championship play-off spots heading into the break, although it is still early. Still, Leeds will have taken plenty of confidence from recent results, and they will be focused on chasing down the top two when they return to action.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gracia in the frame

Former Leeds boss Javi Gracia is said to be in the frame for a vacancy back in his home country.

Gracia endured a miserable time at Leeds last season, but he may still be set for a fresh opportunity and with a familiar face in Victor Orta. Orta is now looking for a new manager at Sevilla after the Spanish giants sacked Luis Mendilibar following a disappointing start to the season, although he did win the Europa League last season.

Estadio Deportivo say Gracia is being considered, although Andoni Iraola and Marcelo Gallardo are also among those being considered.

Blues sack Eustace

Closer to home, one of Leeds’ potential playoff rivals Birmingham City have made the shock decision to sack John Eustace.

Eustace enjoyed a successful 15 months in charge of Blues, helping them turn things around and leading a very impressive start to this season, with Birmingham currently in sixth spot, just one place behind Leeds.