Premier League table without VAR - where Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea and others sit

For better or for worse, Video Assistant Referees are now part and parcel of life in the top flight of English football.

Like every other Premier League club, Leeds have had cause to complain about the use and consistency of VAR over the last two seasons in the Premier League.

Research carried out by ESPN has figured out how the league would look if VAR had played no part in proceedings this season.

Currently, the Whites sit 16th in the Premier League table with 30 points, six points clear of 18th placed Burnley and the drop zone.

But would Jesse Marsch's side be better or worse off if VAR did not exist? Let's find out...

1. Liverpool - 73 points (up one position) Currently: 2nd with 72 points.

2. Manchester City - 72 points (down one position) Currently: 1st with 73 points.

3. Chelsea - 59 points (same position) Currently: 3rd with 59 points.

4. Arsenal - 55 points (up one position) Currently: 5th with 54 points.